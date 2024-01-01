Play begins at Monte Carlo Masters after long rain delay

Monte Carlo (AFP): Play finally got underway on the third day of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday following a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay.

The first matches, which were due to begin at 11.00 am local time (0900 GMT), finally started around 13.00, with 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka, now ranked 79 in the world, taking on world number 11 Alex de Minaur on the main Rainier III court.

More rain was expected in the Principality which would play havoc with the schedule.

If the weather allows world No.1 Novak Djokovic is due on the court later on Tuesday to face 41st-ranked Russian Roman Safiullin.