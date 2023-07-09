PM denounces media campaign against Army Chief

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vehemently condemned social media campaign about threats of an assassination attempt on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and expressed the resolve to crush every conspiracy against Pakistan and the state institutions.

The prime minister, in a press statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, said that on May 9 (Black Day) similar minds were involved in the conspiracy.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take legal action against those involved in such media campaigns inside the country and abroad.

“It is a clear message to 9th May planners, facilitators and handlers that conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed”, he added.

He further termed the vile, malevolent and malicious media campaigns a result of the planning of miscreants, adding the conspirators had again become active against the political and economic stability in the country.

The new media campaign was a part and parcel of that abhorrent campaign, which was launched against Shuhada, he maintained.

The prime minister observed that the media drive against armed forces and its chief did not fall within the domain of freedom of expression, but it was only a conspiracy, and it was a legal responsibility to eradicate such tendency with full strength.

He said the nation would foil such attempts in such a manner as it had frustrated the attempt on May 9 to stir violence and vandalism in the country.

The entire nation was standing behind its armed forces and its chief and resolved not to allow the disappointed and panicked elements to create new crises in the country.

Separately, on his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan continued to engage in a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir.

“His trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed.

After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols failed, he is clearly desperate & wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence & hatred is over,” he added.

Through such highly condemnable antics, the prime minister said he (IK) was only exposing himself, the core of which was defined by putting his personal interest (power grab) over everything else.

The people of Pakistan and the political parties stood behind their Army Chief and the armed forces like a rock and would thwart any attempt and conspiracy at undermining their prestige, honour and integrity, he added.

PM lauds late Prof. Mir for his integrity, steadfastness: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that late Professor Waris Mir was a true patriot and a holder of truthfulness even in the face of oppression.

Paying tribute to late Prof. Waris Mir, a renowned journalist, teacher and intellectual, on his death anniversary, the prime minister said that late Mir was a part of that caravan that neither compromised on their principles nor budge from speaking the truth.

The prime minister further observed that his legacy was being carried by his brave sons, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release .

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.