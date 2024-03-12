PM directs for foolproof security of Reko Diq project personnel, logistics

LAHORE (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed that security should be ensured for those working on the Reko Diq mining project and for the logistics and transport from Reko Diq to the Gwadar seaport.

He was chairing an important meeting regarding the Reko Diq mining project. A delegation of Barrick Gold company led by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow took part in the meeting through video link.

The PM said consultations should be held with all stakeholders regarding the project at the official level and all the obstacles should be removed.

He said planning should be initiated for improvement in the communication infrastructure especially railway lines for utilising the minerals of Balochistan, adding work for the upgradation of the road network to link Reko Diq project with Gwadar port by road, should be completed at the earliest.

Wherever new roads were being constructed, the pace of construction should be increased, he remarked.

The PM said a strategy should be formed for the feasibility of a rail and road network from Reko Diq to Gwadar port. He said the railway line project from Reko Diq to Gwadar would make access to the port short and easy and as compared to Bin Qasim port the distance would also be less.

The new railway line would be beneficial for the mineral-rich district of Chaghi and the mining industry would expand, he added. He sought a detailed briefing next week on the Reko Diq road and rail connectivity project. He also instructed that all hurdles should be removed at the official level for early completion of the environment and social impact assessment regarding the Reko Diq project. During the meeting, it was told that the feasibility of the Reko Diq project would be completed by December 2024.

Every month, 6000 containers would be transported from the Reko Diq project to the port. The concentrate pipeline of the project would be the second-longest slurry pipeline in the world. The mining company would construct the link road from Reko Diq to the national highway 40.

It was further told that the 103-kilometer Nokandi to Mashkhel road, which would connect Reko Diq to the Gwadar port, was 58 percent complete. Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb and high-level officials attended the meeting.

PM wishes speedy recovery of King Charles, Princess Catherine: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wished for the full and speedy recovery of British King Charles III and Princess Catherine. “The Royal Family is widely respected & revered in Pakistan. We stand with them in these difficult times,” the prime minister posted on X.

Govt cognizant of addressing TB as public health priority: PM: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that provision of universal access to quality essential health services was the constitutional responsibility of the Government that recognized the importance of addressing Tuberculosis (TB) as a public health priority. The government has implemented various programmes and policies to combat this disease, the prime minister said in a message on World TB Day.

“On this World TB Day 2024, I applaud the services of everyone committed to the fight against tuberculosis and reiterate our Government’s resolve towards supporting the initiatives aimed at eradicating TB and improving the health and well-being of our citizens,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister said Tuberculosis remained a significant global health challenge, causing immense suffering and claiming far too many lives every year.

“It is crucial that we prioritize TB elimination in our global health agenda and allocate resources accordingly. Together, we can harness innovation, research, and technology to accelerate progress towards a TB-free world,” he added.

The prime minister said that while they strived to provide equitable health services to their citizens, they deeply appreciated the role of the private sector and our global partners. “I call upon all partners, organisations, healthcare professionals, and individuals to unite in our efforts to end TB. We must work collaboratively to strengthen healthcare systems, increase access to quality diagnosis and treatment, and raise awareness about the importance of TB prevention and control measures,” he stressed.

The prime minister further pledged to work together, leaving no room for complacency, in their mission to eliminate TB from Pakistan.