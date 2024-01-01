PM for rejecting, collectively fighting enemies’ propaganda against Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday affirmed that as responsible citizens, the people of Pakistan must reject and collectively fight the vicious propaganda onslaught unleashed by the enemies against Pakistan in the recent past.

The prime minister, addressing the Pakistan National Youth Convention 2024 as the chief guest, said the youth could play a constructive role in dealing with this emerging national security challenge provided they remained focused, and fact checked all details through authentic information from the state institutions rather than falling prey to the propaganda.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, NI (M), was the guest of honour. “We, as a nation, have fought the menace of terrorism most valiantly, offering unparalleled sacrifices,” he said. Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the role of armed forces in the fight against the menace of terrorism with full commitment and professional excellence.

“Pakistan’s successes in the war against terrorism would not have been possible without the participation and support of the youth who make 65% of our population,” he added. Addressing the conference, the COAS underscored that the youth were Pakistan’s biggest asset, and all optimism of a brighter future was associated with them.

Conveying the message of hope, the COAS asked the youth to shun despondenc. He referred to the historic role played by the youth in creation and development of Pakistan and exhorted them to partake in building the nation through discipline, honest toil and a genuine quest for knowledge. He highlighted the power potential of Pakistan, the demographic dividend, immense mineral wealth, a creative corpus of IT literate workforce, and great prospects in agriculture.

The COAS emphasized upon the importance of national unity and harmony to overcome multifarious challenges confronted by the country. He recounted the sacrifices made by the nation to counter the menace of terrorism and cautioned against machinations of Pakistan’s ill wishers contributing towards extreme polarisation within the society.

“There can be no progress without internal cohesion,” the COAS said and quoted the Holy Quran, Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam extensively, encouraging the youth to realise their true potential and serve the nation to the best of their abilities. He reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all threats with the help and support of the nation.

PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy sector: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the Ministry of Energy to formulate an effective and durable strategy to do away with the circular debt of the energy sector.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the strategy to reduce circular debt of the energy sector, said all the stakeholders would have to put in collective efforts for reduction in the circular debt.

He told the participants of the meeting that soon after coming to the power, the caretaker government took measures for economic revival and was taking all-out steps to reduce the circular debt. He said the anti-power theft operation had led to an enhanced recovery of the electricity dues of the power distribution companies.

The meeting were briefed about the current situation of circular debt of the petroleum and energy sectors, and different proposals were also put forward in this regard. Federal ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Muhammad Ali, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.