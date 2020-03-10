PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad to discuss the country’s economic and political situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting at 11am which is scheduled to discuss an 11-point agenda.

The meeting will review political and economic situation of the country. The cabinet will be briefed on measures taken regarding public interests.

The meeting will also review current situation of inflation and measures related to peace and security in the country. The cabinet in its meeting would also consider the one-time approval to import pesticide from India.

The cabinet will give approval for the appointment of Security and Exchange Companies (SECP) chairman while the decision to increase job quota for grade 1-15 employees (Islamabad domiciled) is also a part of the agenda.

The cabinet will also endorse the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).