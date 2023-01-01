PM Kakar warns of global consequences amid rising Indian extremism

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has raised serious concerns over India’s role in the killings in Balochistan and the presence of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav.

In an exclusive interview with PTV, Kakar said India’s killing of a Canadian national on Canadian soil at the hands of Indian state agents is a clear violation of international law.

“The leader of the Khalistan Movement was martyred by Indian agencies, he said adding that Hardeep Singh was innocent, that’s why he is called a martyr.

“This incident has sparked outrage both in Canada and on the global stage.”

Karak expressed his astonishment that India’s network of extra-territorial killings had now gone global.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the Indian initiative should be condemned worldwide. “There is evidence of India’s involvement in the killings in Balochistan too,” Kakar hinted.

Prime Minister Kakar warned of growing extremism within India, which he believes poses a significant threat to the stability of the entire region.

The caretaker PM also touched upon the political agenda of Hindutva, suggesting that a sinister conspiracy lies beneath its surface, and expressed worries about the potential global repercussions of India’s actions.

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar urged continued international attention to the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the plight of the people in Occupied Kashmir, whom he referred to as victims of Indian atrocities.