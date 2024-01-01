PM says Pakistan fully committed to success of CPEC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday said that Pakistan was fully committed to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and stressed the need for both sides to continue to work closely to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects.

He was talking to Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong who paid a courtesy call on him. The prime minister welcomed the Chinese vice foreign minister as well as members of his delegation and said Pakistan deeply valued its all-weather, strategic, cooperative partnership with China.

Recalling his visit to Beijing for the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in October 2023, he said that he was deeply touched by the warm sentiments of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang towards Pakistan. He also conveyed his best wishes for the Chinese leadership.

In addition to Pakistan-China relations, the regional situation also came under discussion during the meeting. The Chinese vice foreign minister thanked the prime minister for the courtesy call and briefed him regarding various meetings held during the visit. He conveyed special greetings of the Chinese leadership to the prime minister. He said China and Pakistan were “iron-brothers”. He assured that China would always remain a reliable partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stressed upon constitution of a federal commission to review Islamabad Master Plan and said that review of the plan was among the top priorities of the Federal Government.

The prime minister also termed the bicycle lanes project ‘an environmental friendly’ and asked for its completion in the earlier. The caretaker prime minister chaired an important meeting on different matters of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani, CDA Chairman Capt (retd) Anwaar-ul-Haq and other senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He was given a briefing over the bicycle lanes project in Islamabad and the Federal Capital’s master plan. Under the bicycle lanes project, a total of 374km lanes and 150 parking stations would be constructed, it was told. The prime minister also emphasized upon the need of vertical construction in the new residential projects in Islamabad, and directed the relevant authorities to formulate an effective strategy to woo investors for the business purposes with construction of high-rise buildings.

He also directed the authorities to resolve the water issue of the capital city immediately by ensuring its smooth supply, besides construction of specific buildings (parking plazas) to overcome the parking problem. He also asked for an effective mechanism to reduce traffic pressure in the city.