PML-N, PPP agree to dissolve National Assembly on Aug 8

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed to dissolve the National Assembly on Aug 8 to pave the way for a caretaker setup to take over the country affairs.

Sources said the general election would be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly. A summary to the effect would be sent to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Sources added if the president did not sign the summary, the assembly would automatically stand dissolved within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, legal czars have also suggested Aug 8 for dissolution of the National Assembly. The assembly is going to complete its constitutional term on Aug 12 at 12am.

Sindh Assembly

The Sindh Assembly is also likely to be dissolved on Aug 8. The assembly secretary has received instructions in this regard.

On Aug 7, members of the provincial assembly will have a photo session and get commendatory certificates.