Pneumonia kills 10 more people in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ten more people died due to pneumonia in Punjab during last 24 hours, on Saturday.

According to report, two people lost their lives due to pneumonia during the last 24 hours in Lahore while another 62 new cases were reported in the provincial capital.

During the last one week, 19 people died due to pneumonia in Lahore while during the last 7 days, 55 people died due to pneumonia across Punjab, the report revealed.

However, medical experts instructed the citizens to take strict precautions in this regard.