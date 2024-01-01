Pneumonia kills 4 more children in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Four more children died of pneumonia across Punjab on Tuesday taking the death toll to 462 this year.

As per details, two deaths were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours.

However, 316 new cases of pneumonia have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours whereas 87 new cases were reported in Lahore during one day.

A total of 712 cases of pneumonia were reported in Punjab this year.

Moreover, 75 deaths and 8276 cases of pneumonia were reported in Lahore this year.