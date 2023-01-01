Political dilemma in contemporary Pakistan

Khawaja Wajih-u-Din

The mystery of old or new Pakistan is one of the most difficult conundrums for the experts. Other things remaining the same, one thing is constant in both the cases, and that is corruption in our country is a way of life.

As a child I remember seeing a TV drama titled “Mirza Ghalib Bandar road par”. Perhaps pretend two days immediately after partition. In one scene a business deal was being struck. It showed one person shrinking his arms and signaling 75% as a very small share and by stretching them, showed 25% as a very big share. This perhaps was the mindset from the beginning.

Anybody who is somebody tries to get undue favours including uncovered Bank Loans or loan write-offs securing gugh land, allotments at throw away prices, or obtaining government jobs for their kith and kin on considerations other than merit. So it can be said without any fear of contradiction that in our country.

Pakistan is reeking with to-day has flowed or filtered down directly from the higher echelons of power, the so called elite. So the effect on an average man is pretty obvious, and to-day the result is that corruption has been accepted as a way of life.

The same is the position in almost all the third world countries, but in Pakistan, it has assumed most dangerous proportions and now we are being known as the one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

Let us define the world corruption. It is really a very wide and comprehensive term. Anyone who shows favour to some person at the expanse of the other is certainly corrupt. It is not necessary that he should take money or accept illegal gratification for this purpose. A person who does not follow merit may not be financially but is certainly morally corrupt.

Similarly a government or a system or an authority, who deprives a certain person of his legitimate right willfully and deliberately and out of malice is also corrupt. In the same way a businessman who cheats the customer, indulges in black marketing, uses false measures, adulterates goods, or a professional person who charges exorbitant fees for his services rendered, are all corrupt and guilty. They do contribute towards rapid deterioration in the moral standards of the society. In all to amass wealth by all means and get rich quick, is very sad commentary on the actual state of affairs at they can go to any length in their quest for GOD of MAMMONS.

Corruption is prevalent in all the countries of the world but in our country it is a very horrible problem, necessitating immediate consideration.

History tells us that majority of corrupt elements have become clean overnight just by switching their loyalties. Be as it may, we see the same set of people leaving the sinking boat and make use of the popular public sentiment for achieving the above mentioned goals. In the past also we have seen influential people joining the popular party without caring for their political ideology. The end result is the same big wigs form the successive governments to further their agenda, without considering the misery of a common man. To continue to stay in office was and is the main objective, whatever the cost.

For an ordinary Pakistani citizen to get trivial things done is a Herculean task. He either has to look for a contact or has to resort to other methods of corruption. As a matter of routine we see people In authority behaving like a master who has some superiority complex.

Some people allege that even some postings and appointments cost money. If someone has to pay up huge amount of money for a posting or an appointment, naturally, he would ensure that he gets the return with huge profits. The ultimate sufferer is the system and ordinary people of Pakistan. This has necessitated large scale bunglings, foul play and what not. For decade’s loans, amounting to billions, money laundering of billions, tax evasion, Land grabbing, fraud and misuse of power and different scandals have surfaced against the bigwigs but with no logical conclusion. The cases been stuck up against so-called big people wilding political influence, and the ultimate recovery is undoubtedly herculean task requiring tremendous energy and dedication.

Everyone who has a chance tries his best to accumulate wealth at the expense of poor people of the country. Surely most of us have watched in deep disgust and anguish, the havoc caused by the so-called elite to the governance with the un-scrupulous “auction” of sacred trust of people. It’s high time that we realize that one of the reasons for rise in extremism in the country is that people are not getting their due.

As yet there has been no concrete academic discussion in our country on the omenon of corruption. Introduction of the news channels was a good step but it has been reduced into a propaganda machine by the corrupt element. Of course an Ex-president of Pakistan is on record as that if a person in this country is not corrupt, he is not Pakistani. It is really very painful to see that nobody in this country is apparently satisfied. Patriotism is at all time low. This is because of false values and false standards wrongly or mistakenly adopted. Just cast a glance on our politicians. Most of them get elected on catchy slogans playing on the nerves of the poor innocent gullible people, and also Spending money recklessly on the election campaign.

The simple and straightforward people are duped and deceived by various slogans. It would be no exaggeration to say that by and large, a person of modest means can hardly think of fighting an election. It is because the amount of money required is colossal, and is beyond his reach money.

We see that elite enjoys a very high standard of living., moving in Hondas and Pajeros, living in posh houses, besides enjoying a very high standard of life. It is still more surprising to see our religious leaders, using Pajeros as a matter of routine. It is still more surprising to see that most of them are not even literate, and only by exploiting religion they run the whole show, to the utter disappointment and frustration of the helpless electorate who are just silent spectators to this gory drama perpetuated in the name of either religion or democracy or both. No wonder we see many countryman seeking greener pastures.

The former Chief Minister of a province while speaking to kids is on record having said that co corruption is normal.

The crisis that Pakistan is facing on the economic front is so humongous that only God knows how we will come out of it. The major reason for it is corruption and only corruption. Miss management of government resources for the sake of political considerations is corruption. Sugar crisis, flour crisis, petrol prices are a few to be named. Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan has been quoted in the press that fraud of Rs.20 billion has been played on the people of Pakistan in the recent free flour distribution. All these things are controlled by big cartels who’s aim is to fleece the common man. Unfortunately they have roots everywhere.

So as an ordinary citizen of this country, I would like give some plausible suggestions, which if implemented with sincerity and dedication, can go long way in getting rid of this menace.