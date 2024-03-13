Politics merits norms and diligence

The Federal government has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of sending an online petition to the European Union demanding the revocation of Pakistan’s GSP+ status, which grants unhindered access to Pakistani exports to the European Market. According to the details, the party had asked for revoking the GPS+ status by wrongly claiming that the basic facilities were not being provided to the incarcerated PTI founder. The government described the move as an attack on the country’s economy and campaigned that personal goals were more important for the PTI than the national interest. Previously, the Punjab government enforced a two-week prohibition on public visits, meetings, and interviews at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, citing security concerns. The move drew sharp criticism from PTI leaders, who perceive it as a deliberate attempt to obstruct their access to party founder currently detained at the facility.

The newest development, if it is true, is surely heartbreaking and treacherous, wherein a political party or its leaders displayed highly irresponsible conduct and sacrificed the most important economic interest of the country in pursuit of their political agenda. At the time, the European Union was the second largest export market for Pakistani products after the United States whilst, the GSP Plus status has been an important instrument for providing greater accessibility to our products in Western market. Historically, the GSP+ status holds significant importance for Pakistan’s economy. Under the GSP+ scheme, Pakistan enjoys preferential trade treatment with the European Union (EU). This accord has led to a substantial increase in exports from Pakistan to the European community. The Pakistani textile industry has benefited significantly from concessions under the GSP- Plus, whereas duty-free access to the EU market has boosted Pakistan’s textile exports by 86% from Euro 3.56 billion in 2013 to Euro 6.64 billion in 2021. This increased trade translates into job creation, better working conditions, and sustainable policies. The extension of GSP+ positively impacts Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators. It contributes to economic growth, stability, and overall prosperity. The GSP+ scheme will expire in 2027, and Pakistani authorities are struggling hard to retain this status for another term, which plays a crucial role in sustainability of the country’s economy. The GSP plus status plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economic growth and its extension holds great significance in prosperity of our nation. Although, Pakistan’s GSP+ is intact upto 2027, however its implementation can be withheld/ restricted if South Asian nation fails in upholding its commitment regarding compliance with EU conventions on human rights, labour standards, good governance and environmental protection etc.

Interestingly, the PTI spokesperson has rejected the government accusations and termed it a government’s strategy to defame the party. Pakistan has experienced the worst repercussions of unceasing political wrangling and animosity of its leaders and political groups over the past multiple years. This political tussle crossed all limits and violated all ethics and norms of civil society and democracy, wherein personal and party interest got preference over national sovereignty, public well-being and economic security of the ccountry. Unfortunately, the domestic political battle has been fought in the global arenas in London, New York and Brussels alongside dragging the IMF, the European Union and the United States into domestic sensitive political and economic affairs of the country. In fact, such kind of politics and blame game seriously tarnished the country’s image and spoiled our core interests at the global level. Unhealthy politics has marked far reaching negative impact on the country’s development and stability and eroded public trust in political system and institutions. The selfish political dogfight conversely effected Pakistan’s relations with other countries undermining country’s Diplomacy, trade and regional security. At the same time, persistent political instability resulted in poor governance, economic vialotility and high inflation. It is high time that treasury and opposition stop playing with the sensitive national issues and resort to their constitutional role by using their good offices for nation building and public service. Otherwise, they could not escape from the public anger and accountability in due course of time.