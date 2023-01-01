Powerful earthquake jolts Mexico

Mexico City (AFP): A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rattled the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Friday night, the country’s National Seismological Service announced

The service reported on the social network X, formerly Twitter, that the epicenter of the quake was in the town of Matias Romero, in Oaxaca.

A seismic alarm was activated in Mexico City more than 500 kilometers away, where dozens of people evacuated their homes.

The mayor of the capital, home to nearly nine million people, Marti Batres, said on X that “a slight tremor was felt” in the city, adding that “no damage has been reported so far.