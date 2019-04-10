PPP Chairman Bilawal inaugurates Thar coal power project

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has inaugurated the Thar coal power project, on Wednesday.

According to details, Thar coal power project has a capacity to generate 660 megawatts and consists of two power generation units of 330MW each.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others party leaders as well as Sindh cabinet members are in attendance at the inauguration ceremony.

The project was completed under china-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship public private partnership of government of Sindh. For this project, Sindh government has given the sovereign guarantee of seven hundred million dollars.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the succession of project, Mai Bakhtawer Airport, roads and bridges were also established besides provision of water for power generation.

Earlier, the first 330-megawatt power plant based on Thar coal was connected to the national grid after it started generating power from the world’s seventh largest coal reserves.

This was announced by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on his official Twitter account on March 19.

“What a great day for Pakistan! The first 330MW power plant based on Thar coal synced with National Grid,” he had tweeted. “Grateful to Almighty Allah, and humbled to have been able to play a small part as Sindh is firmly putting Pakistan on the road to energy security!”