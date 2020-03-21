PPP to call video-link APC on coronavirus pandemic

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said his party will be holding its first central executive committee (CEC) meeting on coronavirus pandemic via video link.

Taking to Twitter, he said the CEC will propose to the party to call an all parties conference (APC) over video link to bring political parties on the same page in their national response to the pandemic.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party will be holding its first video link CEC meeting on Coronavirus Pandemic. Will propose to the party to call an all parties conference over video link to bring political parties on same page in our national response to the pandemic,” he said.

In another tweet minutes later, the young PPP leader expressed gratitude to Jamat-i-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq for reaching out to appreciate the Sindh government’s efforts and offering his party’s help in containing the COVID-19.

90 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Sindh today, taking the total number of cases to 357 in Sindh and 666 in Pakistan.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said so far 2,700 tests have been carried out for COVID-19 in the province, of these tests, 101 were declared as positive in Karachi, one in Hyderabad and 255 in Sukkur where pilgrims took tests for the disease after returning from Iran via Taftan.