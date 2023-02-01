PPP to transfer full powers to Balochistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman of the People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday asked PML-N supremo and former three-time prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to strive to earn respect for the vote rather than disrespecting it.

In a press conference, he asked Sharif to contest the elections on his own strength and advocated for a level playing field for all candidates. “We don’t want politics of hatred and personal revenge,” stated Bhutto Zardari, emphasizing the People’s Party’s commitment to inclusive and constructive politics.

He said that there was a dire need to introduce a new style of politics. “The politics revolving around hatred are not going to be great for our country,” Bhutto-Zardari said. Bilawal expressed confidence in the People’s Party winning the upcoming elections in Balochistn , vowing to form a government that addresses the concerns of the people.

Highlighting the PPP’s historical contributions, Bilawal mentioned President Asif Zardari’s initiatives such as the NFC Award and the Aghaz Huqoq Balochistan Package, aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the province. Bilawal stressed the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the future of Balochistan and Pakistan. He insisted that the benefits of CPEC should directly impact the local population.

The PPP chairman pledged to solve the problems faced by the people of Balochistan, particularly focusing on providing employment opportunities for the youth. He highlighted the success of recent party activities and expressed confidence in a positive surprise on February 8. Bhutto Zardari emphasized the need for a shift towards positive politics, urging a politics of consensus rather than confrontation. He dismissed the notion of presenting any political figure as a messiah, advocating for a collaborative approach to bring about change.

Discussing the implementation of the 18th Amendment, Bilawal promised that if the People’s Party formed the government, it would transfer full powers to Balochistan. He underscored the importance of understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by the people of Balochistan. He expressed the party’s commitment to building a youth centre in every district and supporting vocational training.