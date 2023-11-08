PPP to win polls with or without level-playing field

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Wednesday that his political party would win the general elections with or without level-playing field.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Karachiites are standing with PPP and they will also form government in the Centre on February 8. “For the first time, mayor, chief minister and prime minister would be jiyalas. I take responsibility for changing the fate of Pakistan including Karachi. We established playgrounds in Ibrahim Hyderi, Gizri and Lyari. We would establish playgrounds in all districts of Karachi.”

Bilawal said that Pakistanis are facing the menace of inflation, poverty and unemployment. PPP would provide employments to the youth through vocational training programmes after coming in power. Regarding PPP’s preparations for general elections 2024, he said that candidate names are being shortlisted which would be announced after the unveiling of final delimitations.

“PPP has never gotten level-playing field in any elections. Despite difficulties, PPP won the 2008 general elections. PPP would win general polls with or without level-playing field.” Bilawal asked PPP leaders and workers to stop demanding level-playing field.

Commenting on a new electoral alliance, the PPP chairman said that PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) alliance would damages their own reputations in the future. Bilawal expressed hope that no one could flee from elections anymore as the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) had also issued orders for general elections on February 8. He said that PPP could not stand with PML-N anymore after its coalition partner changed its narrative of “Vote Ko Izzat Do”. He predicted that some Pakistan candidates would participate in the forthcoming polls except those who left the political party.