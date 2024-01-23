PPP will return through public power, claims Yusuf Gilani

F.P. Report

MULTAN : Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Tuesday that the PPP would come to power through the power of the people and not through backdoor.

Talking to media here, he said that the People’s Party (PPP) started its election campaign from Multan city today. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Multan on January 26 would boost the drive.

Bilawal has already undertook a difficult trip to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he continued.

Gilani claimed that the PPP is the poor man’s party and the leadership would inform the people here about the party’s manifesto.

No party has rendered as many sacrifices as the PPP has. The PPP workers have suffered and endured hardships. They were whipped.

Gilani said that when [Zulfikar Ali] Bhutto was executed, workers self-immolated. Not only party workers, but the leadership also rendered sacrifices.

“We have sacrificed for democracy, constitution and rule of law in the country,” he added.

He said that the country’s defence was in strong hands. Our brave soldiers have made the defence strong by sacrificing their lives. “The people are also strong and we are going to election with their power.”