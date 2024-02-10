PPP’s door open to every political party: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responding to questions by panels of journalists on various private television channels said that he is thankful to the people of Pakistan for supporting the Party and voting in the elections. The result so far show that the PPP is the only party with representation in all four provinces.

The PPP is the Party linking all four provinces. The full results have not been announced yet. We are not yet aware of the decisions of the independent candidates. It is too soon to predict who will be forming the government in the centre and the provinces. “I can tell you this much, that no one can form the government in the centre, Punjab or Balochistan without the PPP’s support” Chairman Bilawal said. The PPP contested these elections as per its manifesto and a new thinking.

“The message I have given to the people of Pakistan is that we wish to bury the politics of hatred and division and can no longer continue the traditional manner of doing politics”, Chairman Bilawal said. We wish to reduce the political instability because it is vital for economic stability. So far, the PPP has not engaged officially with the PML-N, PTI or any other party. Once the results are finalised, then the Central Executive Committee of the Party which had nominated me as the candidate will sit again and devise the course of action, Chairman PPP said.

It is in the interest of the country that we forge a political consensus on the way forward in the CEC of the party. We will try to forge this political consensus and would like to bring some positive change for the people of the country. If the government is formed, then we will not be able to resolve the problems of the people without addressing the political toxicity.

Responding to a question, Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP contested the elections based on its manifesto and will try its best to implement it. We will not be able to form the government on our own, Chairman PPP said. Hence, it might not be possible to implement every policy of the Party. On the economic front, we should take every possible measure to ensure that the country is prosperous. We have to introduce reforms in our SOPs in this case. In the government that is formed, we along with our allies would have to devise solutions. If we deem privatisation to be the sole solution, then that will be adopted.

If I am successful in convincing our allies to take the route of public-private partnership, then that will be adopted as we have had a successful experience in Sindh, Chairman PPP stated. From infrastructure schemes to the mining in the Thar Coal Project or establishing educational and healthcare institutions, we have utilised public-private partnership in Sindh. We can deliver through this method. Chairman Bilawal said that he has never been a member of the SIFC and he is not privy to the intricacies, but the economic policies would have to be based on consensus. As far as the elite subsidies or devolution are concerned, the PPP is steadfast on following through with them, and we will make efforts to implement our manifesto to whatever extent possible.

Responding to another question regarding the rumoured meetings with political counterparts, Chairman Bilawal further said that he is in no position to confirm any such meeting. This is the preliminary stage. The PPP is still waiting for the results to be confirmed. The decisions of the independent candidates are also awaited. We will be in the position to engage with other political parties, be it the PML-N, PTI or other independent candidates after the results are finalised.

Answering a question regarding the Lahore election, Chairman PPP said that he was winning as per the initial results but overnight, the position changed. 61000 voters had entered through the PPP’s polling stations as per the tally received through the Party’s mobile app prior to the discontinuation of internet and mobile services. We are not disappointed at all, Chairman PPP said. These elections have revealed the PPP’s true potential which is unlimited.

With limited campaigning, the PPP has received an astounding response from Lahore and the Party’s future as far as Punjab is concerned is very bright. According to the current numbers, the Chief Minister of Punjab will not be successful without the PPP’s votes. The PPP made efforts legislatively for the restoration of student unions. It included institutions devising a code of conduct for the student unions however this has not implemented till now.

The PPP’s Sindh government was the first to announce its labour policy post devolution. We have begun the Benazir Mazdoor Card in Sindh, and if the EOBI is devolved as per the 18th Amendment, then the provincial government will not only be able to provide facilities to labour unions but also the labourers. We have expanded the parameter of the Mazdoor Card in Sindh to include an array of labourers, including those who are self-employed or working elsewhere.

Responding to a question, Chairman Bilawal said that there has been no contact with Barrister Gohar so far as the PPP is waiting for the counting to conclude. We are in contact with certain independent candidates. As far as the PTI block is concerned, no contact has been made. Regarding the government formation in Sindh, Chairman PPP said that the Party is focusing on setting up the government in the center, Balochistan and Punjab as it does not have any competition in Sindh. We will all have to make a coalition government in Balochistan. In that government, our first priority will be to replicate the successful projects of Sindh in Balochistan for the people of the province.

My effort will be to establish a health facility like the NICVD in Balochistan so that too feel that they are stakeholders in the state, Chairman Bilawal stated. Our development agenda will be human-centric. We need reconciliation to establish peace in Balochistan. Everyone knows our stance on terrorism and we need to have consensus on that as well. We will be able to deliver to the people by reducing the political temperature.

Responding to a question about irregularities in the counting process and results, he said that some complaints are being received from Karachi which must be addressed. The independents are from different leanings. Some are nominated by the PTI. We are yet to find out how many wish to remain with the PTI.

Chairman Bilawal said that his priority is the people of Pakistan and he would like to form a consensus government to establish political stability. As far as the new “Charter of Democracy” is concerned, even if a new charter is not curated, we should at least devise a code of conduct in politics. This is imperative to create an environment where political differences do not transformed into personnel vendetta. Nawaz Sharif made his speech in haste. He too should have waited for the finalised results as us, but it is ultimately his and his party’s prerogative. If politicians start harbouring mutual respect, then there is no power on earth that could stop Pakistan from progressing, Chairman Bilawal said.