President concerned about legality of Caretakers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has sent the Prime Minister a letter of Chaudhry Fawad Ahmed, asking him to look into the issues raised by the former Federal Minister to uphold the Constitution and strengthen democracy in the country.

Chaudhary Fawad Ahmed had raised issues in his letter to the President, with regard to the legality of the interim setups in the two provinces of the country. He had said that the interim governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completed their stipulated period and the Constitution did not provide for the continuation /extension of the period fixed for the interim setup. He had further stated that caretaker governments were introduced as per Article 224 of the Constitution to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair, just, and honest elections in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

In his letter, President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to examine this matter to ensure the upholding the Constitution and strengthening of democracy in Pakistan.