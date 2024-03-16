President, PM felicitate Christian Community on Easter

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have felicitated Christian community on the occasion of Easter which is being celebrated on Sunday.

In their messages, they acknowledged the active and positive role played by the Christian community in the development of Pakistan and expressed their gratitude for their contributions.

The President reiterated country’s commitment to safeguard the rights of minorities and taking measures for their prosperity.

The President said festival of Easter brings a message of hope, love and prosperity.

Meanwhile, in his message, the Prime Minister while extending heartfelt greetings to Christian community of Pakistan and around the world, wished all Christian community a happy and peaceful Easter.

He reaffirmed the resolve to work for the social uplift and integration of all minorities in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister lauded the immense contributions of our Christian community in struggle for the creation of Pakistan and its socio-economic development.

He said much more than festivity and celebration, Easter is an occasion to reinforce and reflect on the values of love, tolerance and forgiveness as espoused by Prophet Isa (AS) and is a reminder to emulate these in our daily lives to bring harmony and peace in today’s strife and conflict-ridden world.