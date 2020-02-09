Protest held in New York against India’s illegal annexation of IoK

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: A large number of Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Sikhs protested in New York City’s iconic Times Square, against Indian illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir.

The protesters demanded international community to play its role in the implementation of United Nations resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

The demonstration, organized by Kashmiri-American Council, was part of a number of activities planned for the week in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The participants shouted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while holding banners like “Stop Killing Kashmiris , “End the Siege”, “Wake Up, Wake Up: UN”, “Indian forces out of Kashmir” and “Self-determination for Kashmiris”.