PSX witnesses bearish trend— loses 2,534 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 2,534.12 points, a negative change of 4.11 percent, closing at 59,170.98 points against 61,705.09 points the previous trading day.

A total of 670,859,618 shares valuing Rs.17.129 billion were traded during the day as compared to 671,550,776 shares valuing Rs.13.709 billion the last day.

Some 369 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 43 of them recorded gains and 315 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 11 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 97,358,482 shares at Rs.4.44 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 72,516,907 shares at Rs.1.36 per share and Bank of Punjab with 41,014,387 shares at Rs.5.72 per share.

Sapphire Fibres Mills witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.109.12 per share price, closing at Rs.1,566.00, whereas the runner-up was Ibrahim Fibres Limited with a Rs.23.45 rise in its per share price to Rs.363.90.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.355.00 per share closing at Rs. 21,000.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs.106.00 decline to close at Rs.7,800.00. (APP)