PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 277 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday, losing 277.87, a negative change of 0.43 percent, closing at 64,237.03 points against 64,514.90 points the previous trading day.

A total of 484,012,978 shares valuing Rs.12.744 billion were traded during the day as compared to 949,559,318 shares valuing Rs.19.355 billion the last day.

Some 358 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 104 of them recorded gains and 223 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 31 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 168,810,077 shares at Rs.5.90 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,983,447 shares at Rs.1.44 per share and PIAC(A) with 17,943,000 shares at Rs.8.36 per share.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.50.46 per share price, closing at Rs.723.31, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills with a Rs.35.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.575.00.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.150.00 per share closing at Rs.8,250.00, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.135.00 decline to close at Rs.1,665.00. (APP)