PTI backed candidates winning’s seats snatched on gunpoint: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan addressed the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday stated that worst election rigging happened in the recently held general elections and alleged that number of seats that earlier won PTI backed candidates later snatched on gunpoint.

He stated that not only PTI but the entire world condemned and rejected the election day midnight horrible attempt of snatching PTI willing seats. Awan alleged that PML-N head Nawaz Sharif is attempting to secure victory through hidden hands since February 9, claiming that pre-poll rigging persisted for two years.

Babar Awan emphasized the controversial nature of the elections, labeling them as the most disputed in Pakistan’s history. He challenged the results in Sargodha and Faisalabad, asserting that PTI candidates emerged victorious in these constituencies. Furthermore, Awan called for the immediate release of PTI founder Imran Khan, urging the President to exercise the power of pardon.

Speaking passionately, Awan declared, “Nawaz Sharif gave a victory speech without a vote; we reject the results of February 9. The entire world has denounced these results, but Nawaz Sharif continues to exert force since February 9. We hold the majority with 179 seats, and we refuse to accept the decision of February 9.”

Awan criticized the election process, drawing attention to the unorthodox victory speech by Nawaz Sharif. He stated, “One side was eggplant, and the other side was the billion-dollar man. The eggplant won; the lion lost. Kamal is done. We crossed the double century without a bat.” Awan insisted that PTI should be allowed to form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and at the center.

As the political tensions rise, the nation awaits further developments in this unfolding controversy over the legitimacy of the recent elections.