PTI incited people to come on streets on May 9: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Red Line BRT is an important project of the Sindh government, the problems related to the BRT project have been solved; only a few remaining issues will be resolved soon.

The BRT project will be worked on in three shifts. Our priority is to provide relief to the public. The Red Line BRT will be Pakistan’s first biogas-powered bus service. Talking to the media on the occasion of the visit to the construction work of the Red Line BRT, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the work on the Red Line BRT will start in 2022.

In response to a question, he said that May 9 is the blackest and worst day in the history of Pakistan.

On that day, chaos was incited, encouraging people to burn and vandalize. The PTI incited people to come to the streets and damage property, burning buses, torching ambulances, and even a place like Jinnah House was not spared.He said that terrorist activities were demonstrated on May 9. I want to say to the people that any leader or party that encourages arson or misleads the youth for power should not be listened to.

He said that innocent children and sisters were used by Imran Khan on May 9. Those who were used by Imran Khan on May 9 are all in jails, while Imran Khan’s own children are roaming in the cold winds in London. The fate that happened to those who were involved on May 9th, the same fate will happen to those who threaten to attack Islamabad.In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that there are some problems with electric buses. Load shedding is being done where the buses are charged. We have discussed with K Electric about not conducting load shedding.

In response to another question, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that if the People’s Party is not in the federal ministries today, it does not mean that the People’s Party is creating any obstacle in the democratic process.He said that the People’s Party is bound by the decisions of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) on whether to become a part of the federal government or not.

As a responsible party, the People’s Party will stand with the government for the interest of the people and the nation, and for the country’s development. We stand with the federation in every decision for the country’s development.In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the contractor, consultant, and Asian Development Bank are reviewing the cost of the Red Line project together. Cost changes will be at the discretion and through consultation with the consultant.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Red Line BRT at Malir Cantt, Mosmiyat Chowrangi, Gulshan Iqbal, and Numaish Chowrangi. Officials also briefed the senior minister regarding the construction progress. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed the authorities to expedite the construction work and complete it as soon as possible.On this occasion, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Acting CEO of Trans Karachi Shumaila Mohsin, GM of Trans Karachi Pir Sajjad Sarhandi, and others accompanied Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. Work on the project was stopped during the caretaker government due to inflation, and the caretaker government turned a blind eye to the project.

He said that the transport sector is of great need to the city. Solving the problems of the people is our first priority. The Sindh government is seriously working on all the projects. The government has directed to complete the Red Line BRT work on Jinnah Avenue within three months.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the cost of buses is low, but the cost of infrastructure is high. The Sindh government has once again started work on the Red Line BRT. It is hoped that this project will be completed within the stipulated period.He said that we understand the problems faced by the students of the university due to the Red Line BRT project.

The transport department is working day and night. Today, it also works on a holiday. We are not just talking about books; we are working practically every day and night. We all have to play our role in the development of the country. We will try to accomplish one year’s work in 6 months and 6 months’ work in 3 months.Sharjeel Inam Memon said that some people spread pessimism and disappoint the public by giving negative news on social media.

However, Pakistan cannot afford any more setbacks. Now, we have become a strong and successful nation. The city and the province will contribute to the country’s development. Pakistan is now on the right path, and our nation is progressing.He said that work on the Yellow Line BRT has also started, and many projects are ongoing in the city with the support of the World Bank.