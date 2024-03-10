PTI leaders Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja arrested in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Sunday apprehended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja amid the party’s demonstrations in Lahore.

Confirming the arrest of his father, Balakh Sher Khosa, son of Latif Khosa, expressed concern over the incident.

“It has come to our attention that Sardar Latif Khosa has been taken into custody, an act that is utterly deplorable and wholly intolerable,” stated party leader Sher Afzal Marwat on his official X handle.

Marwat urged Punjab authorities to cease what he described as “unfair behaviour,” asserting that peaceful protest was their fundamental right.

Salman Akram Raja, another prominent PTI leader, was also detained by police. Advocate Muhammad Mehr Salim was among those arrested alongside Raja.

In a statement, the PTI had announced a peaceful protest to be held across the country today, aiming to reclaim what he referred to as the ‘stolen mandate.’

On Friday, PTI leader Asad Qaiser issued a warning that the party would take to the streets to assert its legal and constitutional rights.

Qaiser, a former National Assembly speaker, conveyed his frustration on a private news channel, emphasising the party’s intention to resort to public protests if institutions continue to disregard their grievances.

“Once we know that the country’s institutions have no regard for our complaints, we will come out on the roads to fight for our rights,” stated Qaiser, highlighting alleged rigging during the February 8 elections.

He expressed disappointment, asserting that all institutions seemed compromised, leaving the PTI with no choice but to consider street protests as a means to secure their legal and constitutional rights.