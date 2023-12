PTI’s Asad Qaisar arrested again by Swabi police

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser could not be released despite getting bail as Swabi police arrested him again under 3 MPO on Saturday.

The former speaker of the National Assembly was granted bail this morning in the May 9 case.

This morning, Judicial Magistrate Adil Mushal approved Asad Qaiser’s bail.

Asad Qaiser has been accused of vandalizing private property on May 9.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser is in Mardan jail for a week and was arrested after getting bail in a case registered in Padang Charsadda police station.

Courtesy: (24news)