Punjab CM vows to provide facilities, resources to industrialists for trade promotion

LAHORE (NNI): Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has assured the industrialists to provide all possible facilities and resources for the promotion of industries in Punjab. Presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Industries met with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday and discussed proposals for the promotion of industries in the province.

“There will be no problem to set up new industry and run the old industry”, says Mohsen Naqvi.

The Chief Minister proposed the industrialists that 6 major chambers of commerce and industries will present comprehensive recommendations regarding one window operation in mutual consultation.

“The recommendations of the Chambers of Commerce and Industries will be taken into consideration to make the One Window operation functional”, CM said

He said issues related to the provincial departments of industries will be resolved at one place and all NOCs for establishment of new industries and old industries will be issued from one window centre.

For matters related to electricity and gas, the federal departments will be given the facility to set up a desk at the One Window Center, he added.

He said that in the first phase, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi One Window operations will start.

The provincial departments will be obliged to settle the issues related to the industries within the stipulated time, he concluded.

The President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Kashif Anwar, President of Gujranwala Chamber Zia ul Haq, President of Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghaffar Malik, President of Faisalabad Chamber Dr. Khurram Tariq, President of Multan Chamber Mian Rashid Iqbal were among those who met with the Punjab Chief Minister.