Punjab govt starts ‘Smart Sampling’ to contain coronavirus spread

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab government on Tuesday has launched ‘Smart Sampling’ across the province to contain the deadly coronavirus that has engulfed the entire world.

In a statement, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) ﻿Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the provincial authorities were focusing on the people present in quarantine centers. ﻿

Earlier, CM Buzdar had paid a tribute to the paramedical staff for fearlessly fighting against the virus.

Punjab government will give additional salaries to doctors, paramedics and those working in coronavirus testing laboratories, he told.

The minister said that the nation will always remember the services of doctors and paramedical staff in this time of need.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 20 more deaths from novel coronavirus as number of cases across the country reached 14,079 and 301 persons lost their lives.

5,640 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 4,956 in Sindh, 1,984 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 853 in Balochistan while 3,233 patients have recovered so far.