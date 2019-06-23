Qatar evinces keen interest in enhanced collaboration in energy sector, import of food items from Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Amir of Qatar Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has evinced keen interest in enhanced collaboration in energy sector and import of food items from Pakistan.

He was talking to President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Amir also offered assistance in building Pakistan’s tourism potential through more Qatari investments and technical support in the hospitality industry.

Expressing satisfaction at the pace of recruitment of manpower from Pakistan, the Amir underlined Qatar’s desire to import additional workers and trained security personnel from Pakistan.

Taking note of the progress achieved in Afghan peace talks, the two leaders agreed to continue working closely for regional peace and stability.

Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked leadership of Pakistan for the gracious invitation and hospitality extended to him and his entourage. He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in fight against terrorism.

The President complimented the Amir for his astute leadership, which enabled Qatar to make major strides in energy, tourism, aviation and construction sectors. He admired Qatar’s efforts to promote world sports.

Taking note of 70 percent increase in Pakistan’s exports to Qatar following direct linkage between Karachi and Hamad Ports, the President underlined the importance of increased volume of bilateral trade and enhancing and diversifying Pakistan’s exports to Qatar. He also focused on potential for enhanced Qatari investments in diverse fields and the prospects of further employment of Pakistani workers in Qatar.

In the regional context, the President lauded Qatar’s role in promoting efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, which is a notable contribution to regional peace.

In a special investiture ceremony, the President conferred upon Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, for his outstanding contribution to the enhancement of Pakistan-Qatar relations.

The ceremony was followed by a banquet lunch hosted by the President of Pakistan in honour of the visiting dignitary and his entourage.