Qureshi detained under 3-MPO despite bail

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi secured his much sought-after bail in the cipher case, the former foreign minister was detained on Tuesday after a detention order was issued instead of letting him walk free.

The order, issued by Rawalpindi deputy commissioner under the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO), alleges that the PTI leader was involved in instigating violence in the May 9 riots — which saw military installations being vandalised across the country — and that his release might endanger public safety. “It is probable that after his release from jail, he will again continue his above activities which may lead to a law and order situation, harmful to the life and property of the general public,” read the order.

The development comes as the senior politician was “likely” to be released today after a three-member Supreme Court (SC) approved his and PTI founder Imran Khan’s bail in the cipher case on December 22. The apex court ruled that the discretion exercised by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in declining bail to the petitioners was exercised perversely.

Qureshi’s 15-day detention is to come into effect from Qureshi’s “entrance in Centra/District jail to avoid any likelihood of breach of peace/unlawful assembly in the district.” The decision to detain the senior politician comes after Rawalpindi’s District Intelligence Committee endorsed the central CPO’s recommendation seeking the prevention of the PTI leader’s “unlawful activities and [him] acting in a prejudicial manner to public safety”.

The detention order comes as a major blow to the PTI which was looking forward to Qureshi’s release as it could’ve given a major boost to the party ahead of the upcoming elections slate for February 8, 2024 — in light of Khan’s incarceration and a host of leaders parting ways with the party.

Taking to social media, Meher Bano, Qureshi’s daughter, confirmed that her father has been detained under the 3-MPO order. However, the PTI’s vice-chairman is not the only one to be “detained” under the 3-MPO as hundreds of such detention orders have been issued against PTI leaders and members across the country for alleged involvement in the May 9 violence — triggered after the arrest of former party chief Khan in a graft case — which saw military installations including the Ralwapindi’s General Headquarters (GHQ) and Lahore’s Corps Commander’s House being vandalised across the country.