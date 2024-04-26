Rain fury triggers floods in Balochistan cities

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Torrential rains accompanied by thunder and lightning wreaked havoc across various districts of Balochistan once again, reported on Friday.

According to administrative sources, torrential rains submerged large swathes of land, collapsed numerous mud houses and other installations in Chaghi and damaged more than 50 houses in border areas near Taftan. Administrative sources said that the border city of Taftan bore the brunt of the heavy downpour, with significant damage inflicted upon homes and other structures.

The majority of the city found itself submerged as a result of the floodwaters. The local administration has initiated the rescue operation to relocate the flood-affected families. In Chaghi district, Thursday night’s floods washed away homes while agricultural fields have been inundated with extensive damage to crops.

Furthermore, stormy winds also paralysed life in Dalbandin city, causing several shop signboards to topple while low-lying areas in Dorban were inundated by rising waters. The Met Office had already forecasted a new round of rain system from April 25 and said that the westerly wave to extend its grip over most parts of the country by April 26.

As per the weather report, the rainfall is anticipated to continue until April 27 in Balochistan areas including Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Shirani, and Musa Khel are expected to receive rainfall. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has cautioned citizens against unnecessary travel as the country braces for another bout of rainfall.

The NDMA emphasized that the expected rain this week could lead to flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas. As per the Met Office report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also receive another spell of rain from April 25 to 29.

Due to heavy rains and floods on April 15, Balochistan government imposed a rain and urban flood emergency in the province as more than two dozens people were died due to lightning and floods. The bridge in Dab Khanzai area was washed away by floodwaters, severing connection between Pishin Bazaar and Barshor and Toba Kakrri. Several vehicles were left stranded in Pishin after heavy rains in and around the city inundated not only low-lying areas but also flooded roads.

On April 18, seven people including four women and three children were died as downpours played havoc in Chaman while Quetta and Gwadar were submerged due to heavy rains and most areas lost ground connectivity as roads and highways were washed away. Due to the unprecedented downpour in Gwadar regions, highways also were washed away and ground connectivity with Karachi and other Sindh areas was disrupted.

In Quetta, rainwater entered the houses while highways and linked roads were closed to any traffic. The downpour affected the areas of Turbat, Panjgur, Noshki, Pishin, and Chaman as well. Rainfall in Ziarat, Pasni, Ormara, Jiwani, and Jhal Magsi has triggered flash floods. According to the report, numerous settlements in these areas have been submerged, and the roofs of many houses have collapsed while ground connectivity has also been disrupted in several villages.

Thunderstorm and hail likely to occur in Punjab from today till April 29 and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert in this regard on Friday. According to PDMA spokesperson there will be stormy rains in the districts of South Punjab from Friday 26 to 28 April. Rains will occur in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and Gujarat, said spokesperson PDMA.

Spokesperson said that rain is also likely in Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal. In most of the districts there will be rain along with hail, said spokesperson PDMA.

According to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the administration is on round the clock alert, said DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia. The DG said that the district administration of the entire province has been informed about the new weather situation. The DG directed the administration that drainage should be ensured in low lying areas. He warned the citizens to stay in safe places to avoid lightning and never go under the open sky during lightning and stormy conditions. Citizens are requested to stay away from electric poles during the storm and in case of emergency, contact the concerned district administration on helpline 1129, said DG PDMA.