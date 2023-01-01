Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar

Hams Saleh

DUBAI: It may be considered a special treat, but you can prepare a decadent lamb ouzi at home this Ramadan with a little help from Chef Jihad Dfouni.

Dfouni, who is the executive chef at Hilton Riyadh, shared a delicious recipe for lamb ouzi that serves five people. Prepared with traditional spices and cooking techniques, it represents the rich heritage and cultural diversity of Saudi Arabia.

Ingredients (serves 5):

1 kilogram lamb

20 grams ghee

5 grams bay leaves

6 grams cardamom

30 grams black pepper

6 grams cloves

2 x 15 grams each cinnamon sticks

1 medium (50 grams) chopped onion

3 pieces (10 grams) dry lemon

2 tbsp (20 grams) ginger and garlic

3 tbsp (30 grams) sweet spice

3 tbsp (10 grams) coriander powder

½ tsp (15 grams) cardamom powder

½ tsp (15 grams) cinnamon powder

½ tsp, (15 grams) turmeric powder

Salt to taste or 15 grams

5 pieces (20 grams) Arabic green chilies

1 kilogram rice

1.5 liters hot water

30 grams fried almond for garnishing

30 grams raisins

Method:

Making the Hashwa:

1. Sauté the diced onions without using any oil until golden brown in color. Add one to two tablespoons of water to the onions so they do not stick to the pan.

2. Add the oil, raisins and all the spices and salt after the onions turn brown and mix for a few minutes.

3. Boil the split peas and add them to the onion mixture.

4. Lastly, add the ghee and saffron.

Cooking the lamb:

1. Add all the spices, lemon juice, ghee and saffron water on top of the lamb and rub it well.

2. Add the water until it fills a quarter of your cooking tray. Cover the tray tightly with aluminium foil.

3. Put the tray in the oven and cook it for two hours at 130°C.

Cooking the rice:

1. Wash the rice and let it soak for 30 minutes.

2. Bring the stock to a boil then add the drained rice and whole spices to the stock and bring the mixture to a boil again until the rice is completely cooked.

3. Add the saffron water, rosewater, coriander and mint on top.

4. Cover the rice and cook for 20 minutes on a very low flame.

Courtesy: arabnews