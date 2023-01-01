Raveena Tandon thinks Bollywood is brutal for star kids

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Indian actor Raveena Tandon, whose daughter, Rasha Thadani, is reportedly set to debut with Ajay Devgn’s nephew Amaan in an upcoming action-adventure movie, recently revealed that the criticism star kids receive in Bollywood is not justified.

In an interview, the veteran actor revealed that “the film industry is more brutal” for star kids and that only the “audience” can truly make people superstars, not their already famous parents.

“The film industry is so brutal for our kids, and there’s so much more pressure. They have to live up to certain expectations. It’s even tougher for them. If they have no talent, and if they have nothing, the most you can do is make one film for them,” began the K.G.F: Chapter 2 actor, adding that the audience holds the power to make someone truly a star.

“You are the audience, you don’t want to watch them, then don’t. The audience is king. The audience will tell you whether you are worth being here. Plain and simple, that is how it works. Otherwise, many of our kids working in the industry, whom I don’t want to name, would have been superstars today,” she shared.

When asked if it bothers Tandon that her daughter will make her debut while star kids are receiving much flak, she immediately said, “No, not at all, because I think our kids learn from what they see. If they have art in their bloodstream and if they have talent, I’m not going to tell her, ‘No sorry, you cannot live your dreams, become a NASA scientist’. I can’t tell her that, right?”

She further added,” Children have to follow their dreams and what they want to do and I think that has always been the norm. If we go by this rhetoric, then half of our politicians should resign. Every politician has his son in politics or his daughter-in-law in politics and that’s how it has always been.”

Before concluding the conversation, the Dilwale star highlighted how children from the film industry are being singled out. “Every big industrialist has their children taking over their business. They can’t say, ‘No, you can’t take over my company. You are my son, you will become a doctor. I have made this whole empire, but I let it go to dumps. You go become a doctor.’ This can’t happen. So then everyone has to give up. So, why is only the film industry cornered?” she asked.