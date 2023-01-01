Re-discovery of Poland

According to the western media, Poland’s populist ruling party appeared to be on the brink of losing power, after a bitter and high-stakes national election that has concluded with victory of the pro-EU, Civic coalition.

The Polish people have categorically rejected the hate mongering, nationalist and somehow anti-EU manifesto of the ruling Law and Justice Party which governed the East European nation over the past eight years. Presently, the Centralist and progressive opposition has grabbed the majority of the parliamentary seats and championed the recent polls that were held on Sunday.

Historically, the recent polls in the frontline European state were very crucial for Poland itself as well as for the European Union and the future of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The ruling Law and Justice party portrays itself as the sole defender of Polish sovereignty and of ordinary Poles, and its politics revolves around the opposition of the Polish elites and criticism of the European Union. Interestingly, the PiS has introduced multiple changes in the government and parliamentary system and brought the Polish judiciary, public media and cultural bodies under greater control, and has taken a hard line against LGBTQ and civil rights in a bid to consolidate his rule in the country.

On the other hand, the civic coalition is a pro-EU alliance and asks for greater economic integration with EU member states and strengthening of NATO alliance and Poland’s defense against the Russian threat. The civic coalition vowed to bring Poland back to Europe and has plans to reverse all illiberal and nationalist policies introduced by the PiS during its eight years rule since 2015.

Realistically, politics and democracy had been used by the elites as tools to reach high offices, grab power and satisfy personal goals in a majority of the nations around the globe. Similarly, fuming hate, feuling sectarianism, religious and ethnic biases, and inciting nationalism become the most effective recipes for politicians and clerics to build their palace and accomplish their political manifesto in a shortest possible time. All self claimed public saviours have always applied such mechanisms, passed laws and enforced policies that could pave the way for their future victories in their country. The same had been repeated by the Polish law and justice party which neither applied law on itself nor did justice with others throughout its tenure in office. The Polish people voted against the incumbent rulers and failed in their plans. Although, Civic coalition successfully brought Poland back to Europe, their patriotism would be evident in the future.