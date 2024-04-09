Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss the urgent need to dramatically increase humanitarian assistance delivery to Gaza, including by implementing steps approved by the Israeli War Cabinet.

The Secretary and the Minister also discussed the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) investigation of the tragic strike on World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid workers and the need for procedural changes to ensure such incidents never happen again.

Minister Gallant provided details about the IDF’s withdrawal from portions of Gaza and the future of Israel’s campaign against Hamas.

Secretary Austin voiced his commitment to supporting the unconditional return of all hostages and expressed hope that ongoing negotiations would produce a pause in hostilities.

The Secretary also affirmed unwavering U.S. support for Israel’s defense in light of threats posed by Iran and its proxy network.