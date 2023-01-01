‘Real estate sector is the backbone of economy’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the real estate sector is the backbone of the Pakistani economy, the last two decades the construction sector has contributed to economic recovery, employment and investment.

Islamabad State Agents Association is one of the prominent organizations of the business community, IEAA and Islamabad Chamber have solved the problems through exemplary coordination. The current body of the Chamber is taking historic steps to serve the business community and address issues.

Vice President Chamber Engineer Azhar ul Islam, President Islamabad State Agents Association Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Former President FPCCI Zubair Malik, Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, Zahid Rafiq, Abid Khan, Ijaz Abbasi, Tahir Abbasi, Mian Maqbool and others attended the ceremony.

President Islamabad Chamber said that the current body of IEAA has done a great job in solving the problems in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber. The unity of the present leadership and members is ideal, we need this unity to solve the problems, and Islamabad Chamber has taken many historic steps in the last 8 months, including representation of the Chamber in CDA Board, construction of Expo Center, FM Radio, School, Hospital and Multipurpose Ground. We are trying to complete all these projects as soon as possible.

The Expo Center is a long-standing project of the Islamabad Chamber. In a few days, an agreement will be concluded with Gulberg Green. The role of the Islamabad State Agents Association will be very important for the construction of all these projects. IEAA is fully represented in the Executive Board of the Islamabad Chamber, I hope this series of cooperation will continue.

Speaking on this occasion, President Islamabad State Agents Association Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that I am thankful to President Islamabad Chamber and his entire team for the honour. Our organization is the second largest organization of the business community in the city after the Islamabad Chamber, but the importance of the Chamber cannot be denied in any way. Islamabad Chamber has always played the role of a big brother, all previous presidents including the current president have provided us with full guidance in every issue.

He said that the facilities provided in the current budget regarding the real estate sector have been made possible by the joint efforts of the Chamber and their organization. Real estate is the most important sector of the economy providing more than 7% of total employment, more than 72 industries are connected with this sector. I especially thank the President Chamber for playing a role in expanding the package in the budget for the construction sector. (NNI)