Red Sea Saga and the Houthis

Comment By: Jalil. Afridi

Last week, several times it popped up during press briefings at the White House and the State Department that the U.S. is considering to designate, the Houthis as terrorist organization. I did realize that no concrete answer was given in this regard but for the U.S. to consider doing something is also a serious issue. Another issue which popped up a lot was the Red Sea, the trade related to it and the growing need for a joint maritime force to protect that trade.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House on national security matters and a former naval officer and a former State Department spokesperson, who has kept his looks very young despite being a pretty aged fellow, very nicely explained the national security importance of the Red Sea for the U.S. and its allies and the growing naval force the U.S. is creating to safeguard its national interests. Kirby did say that more hardware will be seen in the Red Sea but he did seem confuse about who is supporting the Houthis and he did seem confused about how to treat or term Saudi Arabia.

Me personally being not too aware of the historic or current situations in Middle East and Africa, I can only make a guess from the questions asked, the answers given and the body language used by the officials. After twenty five years in journalism I feel like we can even tell how much rehearsals of certain words is done among spokespersons or politicians.

I feel like certain alliances or coalitions in the regions of Middle East and Africa has made Secretary Blinken job very difficult. I feel like defending Israel for its gross human rights violations is becoming more and more challenging for the U.S. I feel like the American public is asking its elected members why the U.S. is silent over the killing of so many children. I also feel these images have left a profound effect on the heart and minds of the people of America.

Yesterday listening to Secretary Blinken at the State Department was very nice but he did seem a little sad and a little worried that the wars around the world are expanding. I didn’t get the opportunity to ask a question but I did want to ask him that I expected better foreign policy from him and President Biden.

I also notice at times that the world does not have any influential media outlets which speak for the Muslim nations. Al Jazeera and Al Arabia both at times make me vomit but then times they are pretty reasonable.

Lastly, I feel that due to the trade effects of Red Sea on Israel, we might see a little calm. If not, I only see further sufferings and hate in this world.