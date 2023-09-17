Refik Anadol: 1st artist to debut on world’s largest LED sphere

ISTANBUL (AA) : New media artist Refik Anadol has become the first artist to have his work displayed on the massive Sphere in Las Vegas – the largest LED screen on Earth.

Anadol’s artificial intelligence (AI) data sculpture “Machine Hallucinations: Sphere” covered the exterior of the Sphere. Announcing the news on his social media account, Anadol said: “Dear friends, I’m so excited to announce our new project, Machine Hallucinations – Sphere! I am deeply honored to be the first artist in residence of Sphere Entertainment Co. This architectural and engineering marvel is one of the most inspiring digital canvases in the world and perfectly aligns with our vision of the future of media architecture. Following four months, we will explore embedding AI and data, Nature and Space themes in the form of AI Data Sculptures.”

Utilizing the exterior as a 360-degree canvas, Anadol integrates media arts into architecture, creating living architectural pieces that constantly interact with their surroundings.

Anadol’s work, “Machine Hallucinations: Sphere,” takes on the role of inaugurating the art program titled “Exosphere,” set to take place within the venue.

The installation, which was displayed on Sept.1, will welcome visitors for four months. It will also host its opening event with a concert by the Irish rock band U2 on Sept. 29, and it has been announced that tickets for the concert have already sold out.

About ‘Sphere’

The construction of the building, illuminated with various figures such as a world map, a basketball and symbols of Halloween like the pumpkin, began in 2019. Sphere, with a capacity of 18,600 people, was built with a $2.3 billion investment to accommodate large audiences.

The structure, measuring 111 meters (364 feet) in height and 157 meters in width, offers viewers animations adorned with 1.2 million LED lights on its 580,000-square-meter fully programmable giant screen. The building sets a record with its massive LED screen, referred to as the “Exosphere.”