Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continuing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

According to details, 2957 illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday.

A total of 217,355 illegal Afghan nationals have returned to their country so far.

In addition to other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

A large number of Afghan nationals are present at Chaman and Torkham border for voluntary return to Afghanistan.