Robert De Niro wishes jail time for Trump

Monitoring Desk

It has been well documented that Robert De Niro is no fan of President Donald Trump. But that doesn’t stop the Academy Award-winning actor from lashing out whenever he gets a chance. His latest pummeling of Trump came during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

Robert De Niro was asked about his appearances on Saturday Night Live, where he’s played special counsel Robert Mueller in numerous skits. De Niro said he’s not just going for laughs. “I consider it my civic duty to do that part — just to be there because [Mueller] doesn’t say much, but he doesn’t have to. It’s that simple,” the actor said.

De Niro went on to say he hoped the president will be behind bars one day saying, “I might even be happier the day that Mueller puts him in handcuffs, takes him in an orange jumpsuit and puts him away for a long time.”

De Niro was also critical of attorney general William Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report, calling it “ pathetic.” He added that if the report is not handled correctly, and with satisfactory transparency, he believes the the public won’t stand for it. “I think there’s going to be a lot of mass demonstrations, a lot of protests if this is not resolved. We have to know what went on. We have to know. The handwriting on the wall,” the actor told the Hollywood Reporter.

Supporters of Trump and those who think people outside of politics should refrain from criticizing politicians, or voicing their political views. But with De Niro, those concerns fall on deaf ears. If being a target of bomb threats didn’t silence him, then it’s likely nothing will.

Courtesy: (rollingstone.com)