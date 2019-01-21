Rumours of rifts between PTI & PML-Q baseless: Naeem-ul-Haq

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haque has said that rumours of rifts between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are baseless and out of context.

Talking to a private news channel on Monday, Naeem-ul-Haq said false impression of differences between PML-Q and PTI was being given by different circles.

He said that on directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he will hold a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday.

The Special Assistant to PM said we should not expect the government to resolve national issues in just five months as it is too early for making statements over the performance of the government.