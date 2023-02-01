Rupee gains ground

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate between the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) stood at Rs77.24, marking a decline of Rs1.14 compared to the previous rate of Rs78.38 on Wednesday.

This shift in the AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan’s currency exchange landscape is noteworthy, with the interbank conversion rate now settled at Rs77.24.

It’s important to emphasize that these rates may vary in the open market, impacting those involved in currency exchange for both buying and selling.

The Rs1.14 decrease in the UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate mirrors ongoing market dynamics and economic factors that influence the currency exchange market.

Fluctuations in AED to PKR rates are under scrutiny by individuals and businesses engaged in international transactions, underscoring the significance of this development in the financial sector.(INP)