Rupee sheds 56 paisas against dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee weakened by 56 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 287.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 287.29.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 289.5 and Rs 292 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.17 which closed at Rs 315.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 2.18; whereas an increase of Rs 2.67 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 360.00 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 357.33.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 15 paisas each to close at Rs 78.37 and Rs 76.74 respectively.