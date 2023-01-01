Rupee stands at break-even point against Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee witnessed stability against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at the rate of previous day – Rs 284.96.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 294 and Rs 298, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 75 paisas to close at Rs310.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 2.09, whereas an increase of Rs1.2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.97 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs355.76.

There was also no gain or loss in the exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal as the currencies closed at Rs77.60 and Rs75.98, respectively.