Russia drone strikes injure seven Ukrainians, Kyiv says

KYIV (AFP) : Ukraine said Wednesday its air defense systems had intercepted dozens of Iran-designed attack drones launched by Russian forces in an overnight barrage that left seven people injured.

Kyiv has appealed to its Western allies to help bolster its air defenses to fend off systematic Russian aerial attacks on key infrastructure throughout the two-year invasion.

“As a result of combat operations, 38 Shaheds were shot down,” the air force said in a statement referring to the unmanned aerial vehicles, adding that the drones were launched from Russian border regions and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general said seven people including a 10-year-old boy were injured during the overnight attacks in the eastern Sumy region.

Officials in the southern Odesa region said a recreational facility, a gas pipeline and residential buildings were damaged by debris from the downed drones.

In the Khmelnytsky region, officials said an “infrastructure object” was damaged and some residents were left without electricity.