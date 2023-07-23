Russian Embassy claims US intelligence try to recruit diplomats

MOSCOW (AA): The Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Tuesday that the US intelligence services make regular attempts to recruit its diplomats.

In a statement on Telegram, the embassy said that the recruitment attempts are carried out using mobile phones, proposing to solve personal day-to-day problems in return for cooperation.

“The desire of local intelligence services to persuade us to treason, to bring Russians working in America out of balance and not to give us the opportunity to effectively perform diplomatic duties away from home causes legitimate rejection,” it added.

“There are no traitors among us,” the embassy said, adding that the diplomats “strictly follow American laws and defend Russia’s national interests, trying to prevent Russophobes from completely destroying Russian-American ties.”