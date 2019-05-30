Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty likely to work together soon

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming release Bharat along with Katrina Kaif, while Rohit Shetty has begun work on Akshay Kumar starrer cop drama Sooryavanshi.

Both Salman and Rohit are known to entertain the audience with their content that attracts the masses to the cinema halls in huge numbers. Though Salman and Rohit have never collaborated on a film together, speculation is rife that they might sign a film together soon. This has definitely made the audience super excited to watch what this duo might bring on the big screen. The blend of comedy and action has been aced by Salman multiple times and thus his collaboration with Rohit is appealing to so many people as the director has proved his mettle in the same field as well.

Salman Khan, who is currently promoting his upcoming release, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, was quizzed about the rumour during an interview, to which he said, “Why is it a rumour? Rohit and I have talked about working together. There is nothing definite yet. If our talks materialise into something, you’ll hear about it.”

Salman Khan’s Bharat is all set to release on June 5 next week. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles. Post the release of Bharat, Salman will resume shooting for Dabangg 3.

