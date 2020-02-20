Salman leads JA .Zaman Open Golf Championship

LAHORE (APP):The professional golf stars of Pakistan charged off in JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship on Thursday, and the star performer of the day was youthful Salman Akhtar at the Lahore Gymkhana course.

Hamid Zaman, head of JA Zaman family, hit the opening shot to initiate action in the Professionals Category of the grand event. In excellent weather and impressive playing conditions, a young upcoming golf professional of Lahore Gymkhana, Salman Akhtar, managed to shine in the first round of the four-round competition by displaying command and control over his game.

All through the first eighteen holes, Salman played like a premier and illustrious golfer and hit his tee shots on all the par four and par fives to perfection. While he attained a distance of 300 yards plus through every hit, the fairways approach shots were equally on target and enabled him to compile a sparkling and illustrious score of gross 68, four under par.

His round of the day was bogie free and the flamboyant birdies came on holes 4, 8, 10 and 17, while fourteen holes were regulation pars. And what needs to be added here that on the par three, fourth hole which represents the hole for hole in one, his shot was absolutely on target but he missed the ultimate prize by an inch and a half.

“It has been an unforgettable round for me,” said Salman and added: “I hope to continue playing well in the days to come. Gymkhana is my home course and I seek a splendid performance here and I hope I can bring cheers to the family of JA Zaman, who continue to carry the legacy of the great icon.”

As far the other 99 competing professional aspirants, the established one who stood out was Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison. He came up with a commendable round of gross 70, two under par and is placed two strokes behind the leader, Salman Akhtar.

Other accomplished champions in line for honors and lucrative cash prizes are Jafal Hussain (Gymkhana) at a score of gross 71, followed closely by Muhammad Shabbir, the number one ranked player at a score of gross 72. Also at 72 is Asher Masih (Gymkhana). The amateur golfers of recognition will enter the contest from Friday (tomorrow).